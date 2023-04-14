6 men arrested in Washington County 'child predator sting'

One of the men was a music director for St. Pius X Church and school in Cedar Mill, while another was director of child development programs for Club K in Tigard.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested six men this week in a sting operation targeting alleged child predators using online platforms. Two of the men worked in close proximity to children.

Investigators used multiple dating apps, social media and other online platforms to pose as underage boys and girls. According to WCSO, the six men each contacted these fake profiles and offered to meet for sex with someone "they believed to be a child."

When the men showed up to meet, they were instead confronted by law enforcement and arrested.

"During the mission, multiple people immediately ended their conversations once they learned the person they were talking to clearly identified as a minor who provided a specific age," the agency said.

WCSO identified the six men as 29-year-old Sean Baba of Portland, 26-year-old Henry Banegas Interiano of Portland, 19-year-old Ethan Caddy of Vancouver, 26-year-old Te'Vari Jenkins of Gresham, 21-year-old Sincere Peoples of Beaverton and 27-year-old Jackson T. West of Portland.

Of the six men, Baba and Jenkins reportedly worked in positions that would put them in contact with children.

Baba was director of music ministry at St. Pius X Church and School in the Cedar Mill community. WCSO said that the church was notified of his arrest and has fully cooperated with the investigation. Jenkins was working as director of child development programs for the Club K after-school program in Tigard.

Detectives are concerned that there may be actual underage victims for some of the six people they took into custody. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.