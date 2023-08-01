Hit-and-run suspect taken to medical facility after police shooting in Kelso

Police did not report the suspect's medical condition.

KELSO, Wash. — A hit-and-run suspect was taken to a medical facility after a police shooting Tuesday morning in Kelso, Washington, the Kelso Police Department reported.

Kelso police said the incident started when dispatch received reports around 7 a.m. about a hit-and-run crash that involved multiple vehicles in South Kelso. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, if anyone was injured, or provide any further details about the crash.

Officers responded to the scene and then later caught up with the suspect in the area of 914 South 12th Avenue, where they tried to contact the suspect. Shortly after officers arrived, Kelso police said shots were fired by police. Kelso police did not say how many shots were fired or how many officers discharged their weapons. They did not say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a medical facility, police said, but they did not give any information about the suspect's medical condition. They also did not identify the suspect.

The officers involved were placed on critical incident leave, per department policy.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation into this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

