Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet at Fourth of July celebration say they're traumatized

On July 4, a bullet rained down after a fireworks show in Independence, striking a 2-year-old. The girl's parents want the person responsible to come forward.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon family's Fourth of July turned into a traumatizing experience. A bullet rained down after a celebration and fireworks show in Independence, striking a 2-year-old girl in the leg

The toddler's parents told KGW that their lives are forever changed and they're pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Samantha and Zach did not wish to share their last name, nor their daughter's name, for fear of safety. While the little girl survived and is recovering, the memories of what was once a favorite family holiday are tarnished as the parents replay the terror of those moments over again.

Before the Fourth of July, the family deciding on visiting Independence to celebrate the holiday. They figured the small town would be safe; the perfect spot to bring a young child.

Samantha explained to KGW that they all had fun on the riverfront and at the park, but she knew her daughter's favorite part would be the fireworks display. She'd love the spectacle a year prior. But this year, as they made their way back to their car amongst a crowd of people, something struck the child while she was sitting in her wagon on Monmouth Street between 2nd and Main, just after 10:30 p.m.

"I just saw her body stiffen," Samantha said. "I didn't know what was happening. Once she got her breath back, she started to scream and I've never heard her scream like that before. She was in so much pain."

The moment caused much confusion.

"To me, it felt like it was an eternity," Samantha said. I couldn't gather her to me quickly enough. I couldn't protect her soon enough. I couldn't explain what had just happened."

The couple recalled that the people around them were bewildered just like they were, but they didn't know what had fallen since it was dark. Then she noticed the blood.

A nurse ran over to help them. They made their way through the crowd, to the car, and to the hospital.

"They got her back right away and started working on her," Samantha said. "As they were tearing her cloths off to get access to everything, the bullet fell out of her pajama pants. They way it hit the bed ... it replays in my nightmares."

The realization hit hard. A bullet, from shots that someone fired into the air, rained down and hit her daughter in the leg just above her knee.

"They broke her spirit. They traumatized our family. And it's not possible to put into words what we've been feeling since then," Samantha said.

Independence police confirmed they're investigating the negligent discharge of a firearm that resulted in a 2-year-old child being struck by a falling bullet. Officers said at this time, no arrests have been made and detectives are seeking information from the public.

Investigators encourage anyone who knows of someone firing a gun into the air around 10:30 p.m. in or around Independence, or anyone who has any other information regarding the incident to reach out to police.

The toddler's parents, still reeling from the incident, hope someone will step up and take responsibility for firing off their gun in order for them to feel safe again. They've started a Facebook page to spread awareness and to find the shooter.

Samantha wrote an open letter to the person who unknowingly shot their daughter.

"Shooting into the air in a crowded city, even if you think you were towards the city limits ... puts everyone around you within miles in immediate and unpredictable peril," she said.

Zach said, from his perspective, weapons can be used safely but they're also dangerous and can cause harm.