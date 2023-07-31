New Auto Theft Task Force nabs prolific car theft suspect

Jesse Brower is facing a number of charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A prolific car theft suspect is facing a number of felony charges after his arrest over the weekend.

In court Monday, Jesse Dane Brower pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony elude, and a number of other charges.

Over the weekend, authorities executed a search warrant at Brower's Portland-area home and found evidence related to dozens of stolen vehicles. They also found stolen car parts.

Brower was the focus of an investigation by the county's new Auto Theft Task Force. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt established this task force a few months ago. This was the team's first bust.

Brower's public defender argued for a low bail. The state argued for security to be set at $30,000, which the judge ultimately signed off on.

"He's just a prolific car thief it appears," Judge Michael Greenlick said. "After being on probation for multiple cases he is still allegedly involved in this kind of activity."

Judge Greenlick was not amused by Brower's alleged tendency to steal cars. Brower has been busted for this sort of thing several times in the last several years.

A past victim told KGW she could not believe he was busted again. She said when her car was stolen it was a major inconvenience. She said it was costly, too. She is hoping Brower gets the help he needs.

Brower is due back in court on these newest charges August 8.

