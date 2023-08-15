Highway 26 closed near Banks due to fatal crash

A detour has been set up, using Highway 47 and Highway 6, for travelers in the area.

BANKS, Ore. — Highway 26 (US-26) is closed in both directions near Banks after to a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the closure will last "at least a few hours."

ODOT said drivers should delay their trip if possible, but if they must travel, expect delays. There is a detour, using Highway 47 (OR-47) and Highway 6 (OR-6), for travelers in that area.

"Please drive with caution, expect delays and watch out for emergency responders and backed up traffic," ODOT said.

Banks is located about 24 miles northwest of Portland.

For the latest traffic updates on this closure, please visit tripcheck.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.

