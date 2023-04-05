Republicans shun Oregon Senate chamber for a second day

It was day two of a showdown in Salem where Senate Republicans at the state legislature once again did not show up to work, stopping progress on legislation.

SALEM, Oregon — Thursday marked day two of a showdown at the state capitol in Salem, where Senate Republicans once again did not show up to work — stopping progress on legislation.



The Republican caucus is calling its absence a peaceful protest over illegal proceedings by the Democratic Senate majority.

And so it was more of the same in the Senate chamber. When it came time to call roll on Thursday, Republicans were absent. By denying quorum, Republicans have managed to stall progress on two bills they oppose; one for abortion and gender-affirming care, another on gun safety.



On Thursday, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp continued to say that the reason for the walkout is an illegal process, with bill summaries that don't pass a readability rule that hasn't been enforced for years.

“It is not a stall tactic — it is pausing the session to try to get the Democrats to act lawfully. They are not acting lawfully currently,” Knopp told reporters in the lobby outside his offices.



But Democrats said they did something Republicans didn't, taking the bills in question to the non-partisan Office of Legislative Counsel, which advises both parties on legal matters, to ask if they were breaking any laws.



“The legal advice was that we are not and that we can continue on with the sessions that we are doing,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber.

As a result, the week continued at a stalemate — a case of two sides with very different takes. At the same time, there were signs of communication at high levels. In fact, as KGW was just a few questions into an interview with the Republican Leader, Knopp had to break away. When he returned, he revealed what the interruption had been about.



“I just had a good discussion with the governor. We talked about the situation where things stand, the governor wants to be helpful if she can,” said Knopp, referring to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek — formerly House speaker and a longtime legislator.



“Did she ask you guys to get back to work?” KGW’s Tim Gordon asked

“Yeah, well of course the governor is always going to want the process to continue, as do we — we just want it to continue lawfully,” Knopp replied.



The interlude was a sign that talks are happening, but still the walkout continues for Senate Republicans. For how long?



“We’re going day by day, so we’re not putting a time limit on it. We are just talking every day about the situation and what it means, and we’ll make a decision every day,” said Knopp.



“This is a tactic to pull out that is being weaponized to stop the process," Lieber reasoned. "If we think it is something else, just look at the timing.”

