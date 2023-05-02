Shemia Fagan to resign as Oregon secretary of state

The secretary of state's resignation is effective May 8. Her announcement comes a day after she ended her consulting side job with a cannabis company.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Tuesday morning that she will resign on May 8 amid ethical concerns.

Her announcement comes after state Republican lawmakers called for her to step down over her work as a paid consultant for the owners of a marijuana dispensary chain while overseeing a state audit on cannabis regulation.

Fagan will continue her duties until May 8, at which point Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will oversee the agency on an interim basis until Gov. Tina Kotek appoints a new secretary of state.

"While I am confident that the ethics investigation will show that I followed the state's legal and ethical guidelines in trying to make ends meet for my family, it is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State's office," Fagan said in a statement. "Protecting our state's democracy and ensuring faith in our elected leaders – these are the reasons I ran for this office. They are also the reasons I will be submitting my resignation today."

On Monday, Fagan apologized for "poor judgment" and said she was ending her contract with Veriede Holdings, LLC., an affiliate of the marijuana dispensary chain La Mota.

Fagan provided a copy of her contract, which paid $10,000 per month and included a bonus of $30,000 if she helped the company obtain marijuana licenses outside of Oregon and New Mexico.

She told reporters during a news conference on Monday that as a divorced mother with two young children and student loans, her secretary of state's salary was not enough. Fagan said she also began teaching a class at Willamette University Law School for supplemental income.

The secretary of state is responsible for running elections in Oregon and overseeing state audits. Fagan's annual salary in the position was $77,000.

Gov. Kotek released a statement on Tuesday in response to Fagan's resignation.

"I support this decision. It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust," Gov. Kotek said.

Last week, Gov. Kotek called for the Oregon Government Commission to investigate Fagan's actions and for the Oregon Department of Justice to look into a recent audit of cannabis industry regulations.

Democratic leaders in the state legislature, where Fagan had served before being elected in 2020 to the state's second-highest office, issued a joint statement after Fagan announced her resignation.

"Secretary of State Fagan’s severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon, including legislators who depend on the work of the Audits Division for vital information on public policy," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, Senate President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber.

"This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust," they said.