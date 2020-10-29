WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee wins third term, voters approve Referendum 90 mandating sex-ed in schools

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state general election on Nov. 3, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee has won a third term as the state's governor against Republican challenger Loren Culp.

Voters have also approved a statewide sex education mandate in schools, known as Referendum 90.

Other top statewide races to watch include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general.

Several Congressional seats are also on the ballot, including District 8 and District 10. Voters will also decide on several local levies and bonds.

Initial election results getting posted on king5.com/elections shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Governor

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has won a third term as Washington's governor with a large portion of the vote in early results. He was facing off against Republican challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Wash.

Governors serve four-year terms.

Lieutenant governor

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck is leading in early results against Senate Floor Majority Leader Marko Liias. Both candidates are Democrats and vie for the open seat of lieutenant governor in the November general election.

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up in the August primary to take Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib's seat after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it to join the clergy.

Attorney general

Incumbent Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading in early results against Republican challenger Matt Larkin, an attorney.

Ferguson has been attorney general for eight years.

Secretary of state

The race for Secretary of State appears to be close.

In early results, Incumbent Kim Wyman and Democratic challenger Gael Tarleton were tied, but as more results have come in Wyman has inched ahead with 52% of the vote to Tarleton's 48%.

Wyman, a former Thurston County auditor, has served as secretary of state since 2013. Tarleton, a Democrat, has served as a state representative and Seattle Port commissioner.

Wyman is one of just two Republicans to hold a statewide office in Washington. Treasurer Duane Davidson, who also faces a Democrat in the general election, holds the other office.

8th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat, is leading in early results against Republican challenger Jesse Jensen, who's worked in health care and tech, for Washington's District 8.

Republicans hope to win back the 8th congressional seat after losing it to Schrier in 2018. It was the first time a Democrat had won District 8.

An expansive and diverse district, District 8 covers parts of King, Pierce, Chelan and Kittitas counties for two years.

10th Congressional District

Former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland is leading in early results against State Rep. Beth Doglio for Washington's District 10.

Strickland most recently worked as the president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Doglio serves as state representative of the 22nd Legislative District, which includes Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and North Thurston.

Whomever is elected to District 10 will represent parts of Pierce, Thurston, and Mason counties for two years.

Pierce County Sheriff

Public Information Officer Ed Troyer has won the race for the position of Pierce County sheriff. He was facing off against Pierce County Sheriff Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo.

The seat is open after Sheriff Paul Pastor announced his retirement.

Troyer has been with the sheriff's department for 35 years, including 15 years as a detective. Fajardo is a 32-year veteran of the department and served as president of the Pierce County Deputy Sheriff's Guild from 2006-2015.

Referendum 90 on sex education

Voters have approved Referendum 90 in early results.

Referendum 90 will require all public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education that is medically and scientifically accurate, and age-appropriate for all students, according to the Secretary of State's (SOS) Office.

