VERIFY: Fact-checking Election Day claims and rumors

With so much attention around Election Day throughout the country, we're also seeing a fair amount of misinformation being posted and shared online.

Our VERIFY researchers are breaking down some of the viral photos and videos people have been sharing online so you know what's real, what's untrue and what's unverified.

We'll be updating this story throughout Election Day and into the evening, so be sure to refresh the page to see the latest updates.

CLAIM: All votes have to be counted by the end of Election Day

As Election Day has gotten closer, there have been repeated claims that states need to stop counting ballots by the end of the day.

But these claims are FALSE. The National Conference of State Legislatures explains that "the close of the polls is not the end of an election. Depending on state law, absentee ballots are still arriving—and still being counted—for days after Election Day."

While news outlets may call "winners" on election night, those are just projections based off the percentage of votes that have been reported and the outstanding number of ballots. States aren't required to finish counting their votes on Election Day and they often take days or weeks to certify the results, including all mail-in and absentee ballots.

Despite what the laws state, President Trump has repeatedly decried a Supreme Court decision that allows Pennsylvania officials to count absentee ballots received as late as Friday as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

There is no federal cutoff for states counting ballots, other than that states must have results ready for the Electoral College vote in December. This year, that’s scheduled for Dec. 14.

CLAIM: Former President George W. Bush endorsed Joe Biden for President

Despite what an image circulating on social media has claimed, former president George W. Bush has not endorsed Joe Biden for president.

A Twitter user tried to spread the misinformation by tweeting it out and tagging a number of prominent celebrities and politicians.

George W. Bush has not publicly endorsed either candidate for the 2020 presidential election. In the 2016 election, Bush spokesperson Freddy Ford said that Bush "does not plan to participate in or comment on the presidential campaign."

As of now, that has not changed in the 2020 election.

CLAIM: Philadelphia poll watcher wrongfully turned away from polling site

Early during Election Day, a video posted on Twitter that appeared to show a GOP poll watcher get turned away from a polling site in Philadelphia went viral.

Kevin Feeley, a media representative for the Philadelphia City Commissioners, told VERIFY the poll watcher had the correct certificate that would allow him to enter, but the election judge didn’t let him inside because the ward division number didn’t match that of the voting site.

Feeley explained that regardless of the number on the certificate, the poll watcher was entitled to enter other voting sites in the jurisdiction. “It was an inadvertent and honest mistake,” he added.

He said the rules were clarified for the election judge, but the poll watcher had moved on to another site after the incident.

