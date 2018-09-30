The investigation is now underway into the shooting early Sunday morning. One subject was transported to a Portland area hospital and no officers were injured.

The area affected by this incident is between Southwest 2nd Avenue to Southwest 4th Avenue from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington. This area will remain closed.

Initial reports say police on patrol in the area heard shots being fired, came upon a suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

