Nebraska man charged in Omaha protester’s death found dead in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. — An attorney for a white business owner who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man during civil unrest in Nebraska says the man has died by suicide.

Police said Jacob Gardner's body was found Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Attorney Stu Dornan said it was a suicide. Gardner was charged Tuesday in the death of James Scurlock. Police say 38-year-old Gardner shot Scurlock during a protest outside Gardner’s bar in downtown Omaha on May 30.