Group gathers for Labor Day rally and march at Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore — Protests demanding racial justice continue in Portland. People gathered at Cathedral Park Monday afternoon to listen to speakers including Letha Winston whose son, Patrick Kimmons, was killed by Portland police in 2018. A grand jury cleared the officers involved in that incident.

Winston led protests earlier this summer and has been vocal about getting Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to reopen the case.

“So right now, today, Black lives matter. I understand that all lives matter, but we're not on that situation right now, because we're going to continue with the Black Lives Matter movement because we are murdered more than other colors,” Letha Wilson said.

In addition to speakers and performers, ralliers marched through parts of North Portland.

Portland is now entering its 15th week of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd.