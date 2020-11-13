ZooLights returns this holiday season with new drive-through option

The holiday tradition for many will open at the Oregon Zoo on Nov. 23, and this year there will also be a drive-through experience available.

PORTLAND, Ore — With all the things we’ve seen canceled this year because of the pandemic, it is nice when a Portland holiday tradition is able to carry on.

The beloved ZooLights will open at the Oregon Zoo on Nov. 23, and this year there will also be a drive-through experience available. On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, visitors can see the 1.5 million lights from their cars.

“Everything’s been a little different in 2020, and ZooLights is no exception,” zoo events manager Nikki Simmons said. “We’re trying out some new things to help make this holiday tradition safe, accessible and fun for everyone.”

To help all visitors have a safe experience at ZooLights, the following measures have been put in place this year:

All guests, including members, must reserve their ZooLights tickets in advance via the zoo website.

Face masks are required for all walk-through guests 5 years and older. Drive-through guests do not need to wear masks while enjoying the lights from inside their vehicle.

Guests follow a one-way, open-air path; physical distancing reminders are placed throughout the zoo. Most indoor areas will remain closed, and all transactions are cashless.