Eau de bookstore: Powell's to sell bookstore-scented unisex fragrance

Curl up on your own couch with a book from your collection while being wrapped up in the smell of Powell's with its new unisex fragrance.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Attention all bibliophiles, sapiosexuals and people who have the deep need to shove their noses into books to inhale! Powell’s is bottling (arguably) one of the most nostalgic scents in the world: the bookstore.

Well, kind of.

With Powell’s by Powell’s, the new unisex fragrance being offered by the world’s largest independent bookstore, you will be able to read a book from your home collection while tricking your brain into thinking you are surrounded by other astute book readers who are falling in love with you, the main character, while you coyly read a book in the stacks of Powell’s with just a couple of spritzes.

Too far?

Regardless, the new fragrance, reported to have the scent of books with subtle hints of wood and violet, will be retailing for $24.99. The gift is making it debut just before the holidays, so by purchasing a bottle you could support your local bookstore through hard times. It might also give you a little piece of Powell's you can't get right now due to the pandemic.

Powell’s created this fragrance after it was forced to shut its doors at locations due to COVID-19. A spokesperson said that the bookstore surveyed its customers about what they missed most about Powell’s and it was unequivocally the smell

The fragrance is available for preorder on Powell’s website on Nov. 1. It comes in a 1 ounce bottle that is inside of a fake book to fit the aesthetic. Hiding alcohol in books is so prohibition, hide your unisex fragrance instead.