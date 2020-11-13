Oregon Gov. Brown to announce new measures Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

KGW will stream the governor’s announcement at noon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — During a news conference at noon Friday, Gov. Kate Brown will announce new measures “to address Oregon’s alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.” She’ll will be joined by representatives with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Brown’s announcement comes on the heels of Oregon reporting 1,122 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the most in a single day so far during the pandemic. Over the past eight days, Oregon has reported its eight highest daily case counts so far during the pandemic, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 866 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

Nov. 12: 1,122

During the week of Oct. 19-25, OHA reported 2,642 cases in Oregon. During the week of of Nov. 2-8, just two weeks later, OHA reported nearly twice as many cases, 5,177 in total for the week. The positive test rate last week was up to 11.9%, OHA said. There was also a record number of deaths, 42, and hospitalizations, 212, last week, according to OHA.

OHA officials said small gatherings are acting as a catalyst in spreading the virus. In a recorded message Thursday, Brown said the state is reaching a breaking point.

"Even more Oregonians are going to become infected with COVID-19 if we do not change course right now," Brown said. "Our hospital beds are filling to capacity and our doctors and nurses are working day and night. If we do not act immediately, we will soon reach a breaking point.

"Our communities and our economy will be hit on a scale that was unimaginable even a few short weeks ago, and unfortunately, many more Oregonians will die. We have already lost too many."

Brown has already taken some steps to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. Nine counties, where there were especially high transmission rates, began a two-week pause on Wednesday, which brought a new set of restrictions on gatherings, including those at businesses such as restaurants. The pause was instituted in in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people, the governor said.

The following counties are included in the two-week pause:

Baker

Clackamas

Jackson

Malheur

Marion

Multnomah

Umatilla

Union

Washington