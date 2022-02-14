Gresham police seeking woman connected to 'execution-style' murder who is evading capture

Gresham police are looking for 26-year-old Kassandra Kitchens who is believed to be connected to a murder from Sept. 2021.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are still looking for a 26-year-old woman who was believed to be part of an execution-style murder in Sept. 2021. Officials believe the murder was due to a drug debt.



According to the Gresham Police Department, Kassandra Kitchens was believed to have been involved in luring victim Andrew Sherrell from his home in Bend to downtown Portland, then to Gresham, where he would be murdered.

On Sept. 24, Gresham police officers responded to a report of a body found along the side of the road in an industrial area of Gresham. Police found Sherrell face down, with his arms bound and a single gunshot wound to the head in the 18900 block of NE Portal Way. Investigators learned that Sherrell was involved in selling illegal drugs from Central Oregon to the Portland metro area and that Kitchens and four others conspired to commit felonious acts against Sherrell.

Authorities have arrested four other people who were charged with crimes relating to the murder of Sherrell:

Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31

D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43

Andrew Bushnell, 36

Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23

Kitchens was indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury in Dec. 2021. Authorities said she is aware that there is a warrant out for her arrest and she is avoiding capture.



She is facing the following charges:

Murder in the second degree

Kidnapping in the first degree

Criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree

Assault in the third degree

Criminal conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree

Criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful delivery of Oxycodone