Police arrest multiple suspects for 'execution-style murder' in Gresham

The victim was found face down, arms bound, with a single gunshot wound to his head. Police believe he was targeted over a drug debt.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Law enforcement with the East County Major Crimes Team arrested five suspects in connection to a September murder in which the victim was found shot and killed execution-style.

Cesar Estrada-Nava and D'Sean Baker, both of Portland, are facing charges for murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy to commit murder for the death of 35-year-old Andrew Sherell of Bend. Three others, Kassandra Kitchen, Andrew Bushnell and Christian Wobbe are charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges.

On Sept. 24, Gresham police officers responded to a report of a body found along the side of the road in an industrial area of Gresham. Police found Sherrell face down, with his arms bound and a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, East County Major Crimes Team detectives believe Sherrell was involved in selling drugs and spent time in Central Oregon and the Portland metro. Police believe he was targeted over a drug debt. Investigators said Sherell was assaulted and tied up, driven from downtown Portland to the eventual crime scene in Gresham, killed and left on the side of the road.