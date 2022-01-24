Fire damages 'landmark' Gresham building, fire officials say

The fire damaged the porch and front rooms of the building that houses Walker Travel & Cruises, located at the corner of North Main Avenue and Division Street.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A fire damaged what a Gresham Fire spokesperson called an 'iconic business' and 'landmark building' early Monday morning.

Gresham Fire crews responded to a fire around 2 a.m. Monday at the building that houses Walker Travel & Cruises, located at the corner of North Main Avenue and Division Street, not far from Gresham High School.

A fire official told KGW that the fire started on the porch of the building and spread from there, damaging the porch and front rooms. Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Because the fire station is close by, crews were able to get to the building in about two minutes, a fire official told KGW, which helped them keep the fire from spreading.

