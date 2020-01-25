PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died at the hospital after being run over by a driver in an apartment complex parking lot Friday morning in Southeast Portland.

The woman, identified as 47-year-old Trecell Stinson, was homeless and had been sleeping in front of the apartment complex's garage door, according to Portland police. The apartment building was located in the 2700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.

The driver told police he was leaving for work when he pulled forward out of the garage and felt a bump. The driver said he didn't know what he hit and continued to pull forward, only to feel another bump. That's when he realized he had run someone over, police said.

The driver immediately called 911 and stayed at the scene.

Stinson was taken to the hospital for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, but died after her condition worsened.

The driver has not been cited or charged.

