Vancouver woman found dead in Mount Hood National Forest

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — A Vancouver woman was found dead in the Mount Hood National Forest within Hood River County in late November, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Christyne Meier, 34, died in the forest on Sunday, Nov. 28. The cause of Meier's death has not been publicly released and the sheriff's office did not give any further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.