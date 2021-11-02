x
Crime

Police seek tips on location of 2 suspects linked to August murder near Lents Park in SE Portland

Police are seeking info about the location of Leonard Edwards, who is wanted for second-degree murder, and Deshonda Rayford, who is wanted for third-degree assault.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Portland police are seeking information on the location of murder suspect Leonard Edwards.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking the public to help them locate two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a man near Lents Park last August.

Jonathon "Johnny" Polanco, 30, was shot and killed on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of a convenience store, located at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard, near Lents Park.

Days after the shooting, Polanco's family pleaded with the public to come forward with information.

"I refuse to let him go as a statistic," Polanco's brother, Rob, told KGW on Aug. 24. "Like he has a name, his name is Johnny Polanco, and I will scream it till the day that someone is put behind bars for it."

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the suspect in the fatal shooting as 18-year-old Leonard Edwards. An arrest warrant has been issued for Edwards for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
PPB also identified a second suspect, 19-year-old Deshondra Rayford. A warrant has been issued for her arrest for third-degree assault. A third suspect, a juvenile, was identified and interviewed by police, but PPB said that person is no longer of interest.

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Deshondra Rayford

Police said they don't know the location of Edwards or Rayford. Anyone who knows where they are is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 or Det. Joseph Corona at joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508. Please reference case No. 21-231670.

