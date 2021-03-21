Clackamas County Sheriff: Woman arrested for murder in double homicide at Reflections Apartments

Deputies with Clackamas County responded to a shooting late Saturday night at the Reflections Apartments in Happy Valley where they found two people dead.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Sunday morning a woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a double homicide overnight at the Reflections Apartments complex.

Around 11:13 p.m. Saturday, deputies with Clackamas County were called out to a shooting at the apartments located at 8800 Southeast Causey Loop near Happy Valley.

Deputies said they had information two people inside an apartment unit had been shot and a suspect was seen leaving the area on foot.

Within minutes of arriving Clackamas County deputies attempted to help the victims, but both were dead when authorities reached them.

A k-9 from the Oregon City Police Department was called out to locate the suspect. An immediate search of the area began but didn't find the suspect at large.

Several hours later on Sunday morning around 1:47 a.m. deputies went to do a welfare check at the Monarch Hotel located at 12566 Southeast 93rd Avenue in Clackamas. Clackamas County deputies said they found a woman and detained her without incident.

Clackamas County identified the woman Sunday morning as 38-year-old Amanda Kate Gregson.

Gregson was taken to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office where detectives interviewed her.

She has since been taken to the Clackamas County Jail and booked for two counts of first-degree murder. Gregson's booking info and photo can be found on the county jail inmate roster list.

Clackamas County deputies and the K-9 dog, Ronnie, checked inside and around the hotel for any possible evidence.

The two victims in this shooting were both adult males. Deputies said their identities are not being released at this time as families are still being notified of their deaths.