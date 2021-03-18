Four people shot at Gresham motel

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Golden Knight Motel on Powell Boulevard in Gresham.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Four people were shot at a Gresham motel early Thursday morning, Gresham police reported. A police spokesperson said all four victims have been hospitalized. At least one is in critical condition and two more are in surgery.

The shooting happened at the Golden Knight Motel, located at 750 Powell Boulevard in Gresham.

Gresham police said they don't know the age of the victims or if they live in the area. A suspect has not been arrested and police said they don't have a suspect description at this time.

"It's an extremely complex incident," a Gresham police spokesperson told KGW. "Detectives are out here trying to sort out the details."