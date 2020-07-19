La Pine on alert as 50-acre wildfire continues to spread

The Newberry subdivision is on a Level 1 evacuation notice.

LA PINE, Ore. — A wildfire is burning near La Pine, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

A Level 1 Pre-Evacuation notice is now in effect for the Newberry Estates subdivision near La Pine. Level 1 is the first of three Levels to prepare the community for the possibility of evacuation.

Level 1 means to be ready for potential evacuation. Residents are being asked to monitor emergency service websites and make preparations so they're ready to leave if needed.

The Rosland Road Fire, as it's being called, covered 50 acres Saturday night.

The fire is burning on Deschutes National Forest land.

Crews are using air tankers and a 20-person ground crew to fight the flames.