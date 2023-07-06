The latest details on wildfires burning in Oregon

Here's what we know right now about the wildfires burning across Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a wet winter across much of the Pacific Northwest, fire season is now well underway in Oregon and Washington after successive weeks of hot, dry weather heading into summer. Fire officials have predicted above-average potential for dangerously large fires for nearly all of Washington and a broad swath of Oregon this year.

There are currently multiple wildfires burning in the region, the details of which will be continuously updated below. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained will be listed. Information about fire acreage and containment percentage are approximate.

The updates below are for the morning of September 11, 2023.

Flat Fire

Location: In the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, two miles southeast of Agness and east of Gold Beach.

In the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, two miles southeast of Agness and east of Gold Beach. Acreage : 34,242 acres

34,242 acres Cause: Believed to be human-caused but the particulars are still under investigation.

Believed to be human-caused but the particulars are still under investigation. Began: July 15

July 15 Containment: 75%

75% Closures: Highway 199 is closed north of Gasquet. The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area, including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River.

Highway 199 is closed north of Gasquet. The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area, including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. Evacuations: Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuation orders for areas around the fire remain in place near the Flat Fire.

Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuation orders for areas around the fire remain in place near the Flat Fire. More info: Visit the Flat Fire information page on Facebook or go to the Flat Fire's entry on Inciweb.

Location: Near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area southeast of Eugene.

Near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area southeast of Eugene. Acreage : 31,590 acres

31,590 acres Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Began: July 22

July 22 Containment: 90%

90% Closures: The Willamette National Forest has reduced its closure order and many trails and other recreation sites have reopened.

The Willamette National Forest has reduced its closure order and many trails and other recreation sites have reopened. Evacuations: A small area to the west of the western edge of the fire remained under a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order.

A small area to the west of the western edge of the fire remained under a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order. More info: Visit the Bedrock Fire information page on Facebook or go to the Bedrock Fire's entry on Inciweb.

Location: In the Willamette National Forest, three miles north of the community of McKenzie Bridge.

In the Willamette National Forest, three miles north of the community of McKenzie Bridge. Acreage: 24,518 acres

24,518 acres Cause: Lightning

Lightning Began: August 5

August 5 Containment: 50%

50% Closures: Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open.

Highway 242, McKenzie Highway, is closed between milepost 61-76, 14 miles west of Sisters, Oregon to just east of the junction with Highway 126. Highway 126 is currently open. Evacuations: There are multiple Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation orders that remain in effect, though evacuation levels in several zones could be reduced over the next few days. For the latest on evacuation notices in Lane County, click here. For the latest on Linn County evacuations, click here.

There are multiple Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation orders that remain in effect, though evacuation levels in several zones could be reduced over the next few days. For the latest on evacuation notices in Lane County, click here. For the latest on Linn County evacuations, click here. More info: Visit the Lookout Fire's information page on Facebook and this evacuation info page or go to the Lookout Fire's entry on Inciweb.

Camp Creek Fire

Location: Less than two miles from the Bull Run reservoirs near Sandy

Less than two miles from the Bull Run reservoirs near Sandy Acreage: 2,023 acres

2,023 acres Cause: Lightning

Lightning Began: Aug. 24

Aug. 24 Containment: 35%

35% Closures: The Sandy Ridge Recreation Area and the Barlow Wayside Park are temporarily closed.

The Sandy Ridge Recreation Area and the Barlow Wayside Park are temporarily closed. Evacuations: There are currently no evacuations.

There are currently no evacuations. More info: Visit the Camp Creek Fire's entry on Inciweb.

Tyee Ridge Complex Fire

Location: Southeast of Roseburg

Southeast of Roseburg Acreage: 7,922 acres

7,922 acres Cause: Lightning

Lightning Began: Aug. 24

Aug. 24 Containment: 48%

48% Closures: People are asked to avoid Hubbard Creek Road at Millwood Drive.

People are asked to avoid Hubbard Creek Road at Millwood Drive. Evacuations : There is a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notice for people in the 11000 block of Hubbard Creed Road to Millwood Drive. A Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation order is in place from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road. There is a Level 1 "Be Set" evacuation order for Tyee Road at the intersection with Rock Creek Road to Fanchin Lane.

There is a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation notice for people in the 11000 block of Hubbard Creed Road to Millwood Drive. A Level 2 "Be Ready" evacuation order is in place from Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road. There is a Level 1 "Be Set" evacuation order for Tyee Road at the intersection with Rock Creek Road to Fanchin Lane. More info: Visit the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire's official Facebook page or check the fire's entry on Inciweb.

Smith River Complex North Fire (Oregon side)