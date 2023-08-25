x
Wildfire

Firefighters respond to 40-acre fire south of Bull Run Dam

No structures are currently being threatened, Clackamas Fire said. People in the area may see smoke.
Credit: Clackamas Fire District

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire burning south of the Bull Run Dam near the town of Sandy.

The fire has burned 40 acres on U.S. Forest Service land, according to the Clackamas Fire District. No structures are currently being threatened, Clackamas Fire said just after 11 a.m. People in the area may see smoke, particularly along Highway 26.

The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a helicopter and two other firefighting aircrafts to make waterdrops. 

Credit: Clackamas Fire District



This is a developing story and it will be updated.

