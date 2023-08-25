Firefighters respond to 40-acre fire south of Bull Run Dam

No structures are currently being threatened, Clackamas Fire said. People in the area may see smoke.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire burning south of the Bull Run Dam near the town of Sandy.

The fire has burned 40 acres on U.S. Forest Service land, according to the Clackamas Fire District. No structures are currently being threatened, Clackamas Fire said just after 11 a.m. People in the area may see smoke, particularly along Highway 26.

The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a helicopter and two other firefighting aircrafts to make waterdrops.







BULL RUN FIRE UPDATE: The @forestservice has ordered the following air assets to perform water drops: a helicopter and 2 fixed wing fire bosses. Residents may see smoke in the area, especially along Hwy 26 up to the mountain. pic.twitter.com/1uUqKfNgJe — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 25, 2023

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections