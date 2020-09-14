Watch Live: Gov. Brown gives update on Oregon wildfires

As of Monday, 36 active wildfires have burned nearly 934,000 acres throughout the state and there have been 10 confirmed deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials will give an update on the wildfires burning across the state during a press conference Monday afternoon.

The press conference is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player above and on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Brown will be joined by four other state officials:

Mariana Ruiz-Temple, Office of the State Fire Marshal

Doug Grafe, Oregon Department of Forestry

Andrew Phelps, Oregon Office of Emergency Management

Gabriela Goldfarb, Oregon Health Authority

Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Portland metro and surrounding areas. Two huge fires, the Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County and the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, have burned more than 322,000 acres as of Monday, according to InciWeb.

Officials said the two remain about one mile apart as of Sunday. A merger of the two fires is not imminent, officials said.

Emergency personnel in Oregon said an estimated 500,000 people statewide are under some level of evacuation orders because of wildfires. As of Monday afternoon, 36 active wildfires had burned nearly 934,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard.

There have been 10 confirmed deaths due to fires burning in the state, as of Monday morning: four from the Beachie Creek Fire; four from the Almeda Drive Fire in Southern Oregon; one from the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County; and one from the White River Fire in Wasco County, according to OEM.

As dozens of wildfires continue to burn across Oregon, cities and towns from Portland to Medford are inundated with smoke.

The air quality in Oregon cities west of the Cascades ranged from unhealthy to hazardous on Monday.

