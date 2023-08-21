Latest Details | Gray Fire and Oregon Road Fire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two destructive wildfires burning in Spokane County have destroyed hundreds of structures, burned tens of thousands of acres and claimed the lives of two people.
KREM 2 is continuing to track the fires as crews work to contain them. You can find the most up to date information on evacuations, containment and more below:
GRAY FIRE
The Gray Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 near Gray Road in Medical Lake and quickly spread to the east and southeast through Medical Lake and across I-90. The fire prompted a town-wide evacuation for Medical Lake and multiple surrounding areas.
Fast facts
- Location: Medical Lake, Wash.
- Approximate size: 10,014 acres
- Containment: 25%
- Cause: Under investigation
- Fatalities: 1
- Structures destroyed: 185 (estimated)
Evacuations
Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- S Wolfe Rd
- W Lorene Dr
- S Robinette Dr
- East of I-90
- South of Salnave Rd
- West of S Granite Lake Rd
- North of W Baker Rd
- East of S Gray Rd
- South of W Hallett Rd
- West of S Mabel Rd/S Soda Rd/S Andrus Rd
- North of W Jensen Rd until the western end then North of W Baker Road
- All of the City of Medical Lake
- The community of Four Lakes
- The areas of Clear Lake, Silver Lake, and Granite Lake
- Community along W Aero Rd
Level 2 (Get Set!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- South of W Baker Rd
- East of S Ritchey Rd
- North of W Cameron Rd
- West of Graham Rd - Granite Lake on the East
- Tyler and Malloy Prairie on the West
- I90 on the South
- Drumheller around the current Level 3 to Baker and Cameron
Level 1 (Get Ready!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
Reflection Lake Area
- Madison Rd on the East
- Elk Camden Rd and Valley Rd on the West
- Spokane County Line on the North
- Blanchard Rd on the South
Orchard Bluff Area
- Elk Chattaroy Rd on the North
- Madison Rd on the East
- Newport Highway on the West
- Big Meadows Rd on the South
Evacuation centers
Spokane Falls Community College located at 3410 W Whistalks Way. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Large animals can be taken to the Spokane Fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana Street in Spokane Valley.
OREGON ROAD FIRE
The Oregon Road Fire sparked on Aug. 18, 2023 on E. Oregon Road in Elk. The fire prompted Level 3 evacuations and resources from all over Washington state have arrived to combat the blaze.
Fast facts
- Location: Elk, Wash.
- Approximate size: 11,036 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Cause: Under investigation
- Fatalities: 1
- Structures destroyed: Over 80 (estimated)
Evacuations
Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- South of Spokane/Pend Oreille County line
- East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd
- North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd
- South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations
- North to Milan Elk
- South to Chattaroy
- West to Newport Hwy
- East to Elk-Chattaroy
- Madison Road on the West
- Spokane County Border on the North
- Jackson Road on the East
- Bridges Road on the South
Pend Oreille Co evacuations: Level 3 (GO NOW!)
- Jefferson Rd, Thomson Rd
- Last mile of Spring Valley Rd
Level 1 (GET READY!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
Reflection Lake Area
- Madison Rd on the East
- Elk Camden Rd and Valley Rd on the West
- Spokane County Line on the North
- Blanchard Rd on the South
Orchard Bluff Area
- Elk Chattaroy Rd on the North
- Madison Rd on the East
- Newport Highway on the West
- Big Meadows Rd on the South
- Elmers Loop
- Country Homes Roads
Evacuation centers
A Red Cross shelter is available at Riverside High School at 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, WA.
Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Extra clothing
- Pillows, blankets
- Hygiene supplies
- Important documents, and other comfort items
- Special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys
- Other items for family members who may have other needs
Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.