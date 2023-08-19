State of emergency declared in Spokane County due to wildfires in Medical Lake, Elk

The declaration will allow for state and federal assistance to come into Spokane County as crews continue battling two large wildfires in Medical Lake and Elk.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A state of emergency has been declared in Spokane County due to multiple wildfires burning around the area, the county Board of Commissioners announced Saturday.

Two large wildfires burning in Medical Lake and Elk have prompted Level 3 evacuations in countless areas and destroyed dozens of structures in less than 24 hours. Because of this, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution declaring a state of emergency countywide. The declaration will allow for state and federal assistance to come into Spokane County.

"During these unsettling times, it is important for everyone to remain calm, plan ahead and stay informed," said Josh Kerns, the District 3 Commissioner.

The declaration comes less than 24 hours after two large wildfires ravaged the Inland Northwest. The Gray Fire in Medical Lake is estimated to be 9,500 acres in size and has reportedly killed one person and destroyed 185 structures. The Oregon Road fire in Elk is approximately 3,000 acres and has destroyed structures, as well. Both fires prompted widespread Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations.

#GrayFire Spokane County declaring a state of emergency as of noon. Please honor Level 3 evac, not doing so is hindering response. Power still out in parts of Medical Lake. 185+ structures lost. https://t.co/99BPliMYHU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 19, 2023

