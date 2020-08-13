x
Air Quality Advisory in place for parts of the Gorge from Mosier Creek Fire

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is issuing the alert until at least Saturday morning, if not longer.

THE DALLES, Ore. — An air quality advisory is now in effect for parts of the Columbia River Gorge because of smoke from the Mosier Creek Fire that’s continuing to burn east of Hood River in the town of Mosier. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is issuing the alert until at least Saturday morning, if not longer. Winds will be coming out of the west today, but the winds are expected to shift to the east by this weekend.

The air quality in The Dalles Thursday morning were in the unhealthy category. Expect smoke levels to change today and into the weekend because of the change in direction of the wind.

 The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging people to stay indoors and keep doors closed, especially people with respiratory conditions.

