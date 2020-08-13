5 ways to help protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Track air quality, buy an air filter and mask, and create a "clean room" to get ready for potentially smoky air this summer.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Mosier in the Columbia River Gorge has prompted evacuations and was threatening about 900 homes, state officials said Thursday.

The fire had grown to 800 acres by then, said Christie Shaw of the Oregon Department of Forestry. Crews are working Thursday morning to establish lines around the fire.

An air quality advisory went into in effect for parts of the Columbia River Gorge because of smoke from the Mosier Creek Fire through at least Saturday morning, if not longer. Winds on Thursday were coming out of the west, but were expected to shift to the east by this weekend.

The air quality in The Dalles Thursday morning was in the unhealthy category. Expect smoke levels to change day-by-day.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality encouraged people to stay indoors and keep their doors closed, especially people with respiratory conditions.

Even if you're not in the impacted area, it never hurts to be prepared in case wildfire smoke starts coming your way. Here are five ways to make sure you’re ready when smoke rolls in and air quality dips.

Track air quality

Find our what the air quality is in your neighborhood through websites like the Oregon Smoke Information blog, which tracks wildfire locations along with air quality, and AirNow, which is run by several government agencies.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also developed the Smoke Sense app (iOS | Android) with location-specific information on smoke and health impacts.

Smoky air can cause watery or dry eyes, coughing or wheezing, throat and sinus irritation, headaches, or chest pain. Knowing if the air quality is healthy, moderate, or unhealthy can help you make choices to reduce smoke exposure.

Buy a mask

Specific masks and respirators will work better than a bandana to block smoke particles. When picking a mask, be sure it’s marked N-95 or N-100 to protect your lungs from smoke damage. A mask with two strings will also make for a better fit.

Be aware that the masks won’t work on people with beards, because they won’t seal correctly. The masks are also not currently approved for babies or small children, according to the state Department of Health.

Get an air filter

Get your air filter now before there’s a run at the store. Make sure it contains a HEPA filter, which can reduce smoke particles.

Better yet, make your own air filter for less than $20. Purchase a MERV 13 or FPR 10 furnace filter and tape it to the back of a box fan. Even if you don’t have tape, the suction from the fan should make the filter stick to the back.

A test from Puget Sound Clear Air Agency found this type of homemade filter dramatically decreased the amount of black carbon in the room.

Designate a ‘clean room’

The health department recommends picking a “clean room” where you can spend time when it’s smoky outside, such as your bedroom. Ideally the room would have few windows and doors and no fireplace. Plan on keeping your air filter in here.

Keep medication handy

Everyone is susceptible to wildfire smoke, but some groups are at greater risk, including children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with illnesses, according to the health department.

If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, ask your doctor what precautions you should take when spending time around wildfire smoke. Keep any medications on hand so you’re prepared when smoke moves in.