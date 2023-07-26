Washington County Sheriff's deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect still outstanding

TUALATIN, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday during an incident in Tualatin, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. The deputy has been taken to a hospital and the suspect is still outstanding, the sheriff's office said in a subsequent tweet, and urged the public to avoid the area.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Nyberg Street and Southwest Nyberg Lane, according to the first tweet, which was posted at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. The intersection is located near the Nyberg Retail Center on the east side of Interstate 5.
The initial tweet described the situation as a "critical incident" and an officer-involved shooting but did not include any other information about the condition of the deputy or the circumstances of the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections