Washington County Sheriff's deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect still outstanding

The sheriff's office tweeted that the shooting happened near Southeast Nyberg Street and Nyberg Lane, and urged the public to avoid the area.

TUALATIN, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy was shot Wednesday during an incident in Tualatin, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office. The deputy has been taken to a hospital and the suspect is still outstanding, the sheriff's office said in a subsequent tweet, and urged the public to avoid the area.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Nyberg Street and Southwest Nyberg Lane, according to the first tweet, which was posted at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. The intersection is located near the Nyberg Retail Center on the east side of Interstate 5.

The initial tweet described the situation as a "critical incident" and an officer-involved shooting but did not include any other information about the condition of the deputy or the circumstances of the incident.

PIO is staging near Best Buy (7041 SW Nyberg St). Deputy has been transported to local hospital. Suspect still outstanding, avoid the area. https://t.co/WQHeKghgtx — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) July 26, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

