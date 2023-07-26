Man found dead after reported shooting in Northwest Portland

The shooting happened in the area of NW 3rd and Couch late Tuesday night. No arrests were made and Portland police did not report any suspect information.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers responding to a reported shooting in Northwest Portland's Old Town neighborhood found a dead man late Tuesday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Police will identify the victim once family has been notified and the medical examiner has confirmed the man's cause of death.

No arrests were made and PPB did not report any suspect information.

The shooting was reported Tuesday at 11:58 p.m. in the area of Northwest Couch Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue. When officers responded, they found a man who had died.

PPB homicide detectives responded to the scene and during their investigation, Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest 4th Avenue were closed from Northwest Davis Street to West Burnside Street, and Northwest Couch Street was closed from Northwest 3rd Avenue to Northwest 5th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Mike Schmerber at michael.schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Det. Erik Kammerer at erik.kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762. Please reference Case No. 23-195528.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

