VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver teen who disappeared in June and whose remains were found in Clark County earlier this month will be remembered at a public vigil on Friday evening.

Nikki Kuhnhausen, 17, was strangled to death by a man who had just learned she was a transgender woman, according to court documents.

Her accused killer, 25-year-old David Bogdanov, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Nikki will be remembered at a vigil on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Vancouver United Church of Christ from 5-7 p.m.

The National Women's Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation will be at the vigil. President Michelle Bart says the coalition and community members will remember and celebrate Nikki’s life while bringing unity to the community.

The church is located at 1220 NE 68th Street in Vancouver.

You can learn more about the vigil here.

