Umbrella missing from iconic ‘Allow Me’ statue in Pioneer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND, Ore — Something wasn’t quite right in Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday. The iconic ‘Allow Me’ statue in the square was missing its umbrella.

‘Allow me’ which is also know as Umbrella Man depicts a life-sized man dressed in a suit and red tie, hailing a cab and holding an umbrella. The statue was donated to the City of Portland in 1984.

The bronze sculpture is a popular tourist stop and photo opportunity in Portland’s living room. The statue has even been referred to as the “most photographed man in Portland.”

Portland police said they did not have a police report on file for the missing umbrella. KGW has reached out to a representative from Pioneer Courthouse Square for more information and is waiting to hear back.