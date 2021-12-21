Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Northeast Portland crash

The crash happened on Northeast Fremont Street at Northeast 44th Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police have blocked off part of Fremont to conduct an investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One pedestrian died and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle at Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast 44th Avenue, according to Portland police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:59 p.m. One of the pedestrians died before they arrived and the other was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team is investigating.

At 7:15 p.m., police said Northeast Fremont Street would remain closed from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 45th Avenue while they completed their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding what happened can contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2103. The case number is 21-354996. (503)823-2103.