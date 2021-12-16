Oregon State Police looking for witnesses to Lincoln City crash

OSP is looking for witnesses to a Lincoln City high-speed chase and crash.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers are asking for witnesses to a Highway 18 crash that happened on Dec. 15 to contact them.



In a news release, OSP said on Wednesday, Dec. 15, troopers assisted Grand Ronde Trial Police in arresting a suspect involved in a high-speed chase and the theft and unlawful entry of a car in Lincoln City.

Grand Ronde police pursued the suspect, identified as 29-year-old William Hall, as he fled on Highway 18. OSP said Hall drove into oncoming traffic and attempted to run over multiple officers, which caused Grand Ronde officials to stop pursuing him.

OSP intercepted the chase at milepost 34 where Hall then veered into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on crash. He got out of the car and ran, stopping a white SUV and attempting to enter the car, but he was unable to. OSP was able to arrest him.

Hall is facing charges of third-degree assault, driving while suspended (felony), felony hit-and-run, attempt to elude (felony), second-degree theft, third-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Oregon State Police said he could be facing additional charges.