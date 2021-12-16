Suspect arrested in Clark County following fatal shooting late Wednesday

Sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene concluded that the suspect shot the victim during an argument. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

AMBOY, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Wednesday night on suspicion of fatally shooting another man during an argument, according to a Thursday morning press release from the sheriff's office.

Joshua George Spellman, 32, was booked in Clark County Jail on charges of second degree murder. The victim, who was not named in the press release, received treatment from medics and was transported to a hospital, but later died from wounds sustained in the shooting.

Deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault with a weapon at a residence Northeast Cedar Mist Road in the North Clark County town of Amboy, according to the press release. Deputies were informed that a person had been shot, and the victim and shooting suspect knew each other.

At the scene, deputies found that an adult male had been shot in the torso. The suspect in the shooting was at the scene and was detained without incident, according to the press release.