2 people killed in North Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were killed in a rollover crash early Thursday morning, according to Portland police.

On Dec. 16 at 2:54 a.m., officers responded to the crash on North Lombard Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said the car had rolled over and struck multiple objects including a utility pole. Two people were dead and a third person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The names of the three people involved in the crash have not been released.

PPB has not given any details about what caused the crash, but preliminary information indicates that no other vehicles were involved.

The police department's Major Crash Team is investigating.

North Lombard Street is closed between North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Wayland Avenue. PPB said the closure will likely last for several hours.

This is a developing story and it may be updated.