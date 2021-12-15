Man found shot to death after NE Portland crash, police say

Portland police identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Silas High Hawk.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said a shooting victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Officers got a report of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole at Northeast Portland Highway and Northeast 45th Avenue around 5:50 a.m. that day. A man, later identified by police as 30-year-old Silas High Hawk, was found dead inside.

The state medical examiner's office said Hawk died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Northeast Portland Highway was temporarily closed between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue while authorities investigated.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.