Man found shot to death after NE Portland crash, police say

Portland police identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Silas High Hawk.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Police said Silas High Hawk, 30, was fatally shot before crashing into a power pole in Northeast Portland's Cully Neighborhood on Dec. 5.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said a shooting victim was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 5. 

Officers got a report of a vehicle that crashed into a power pole at Northeast Portland Highway and Northeast 45th Avenue around 5:50 a.m. that day. A man, later identified by police as 30-year-old Silas High Hawk, was found dead inside. 

The state medical examiner's office said Hawk died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Wednesday. 

Northeast Portland Highway was temporarily closed between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue while authorities investigated. 

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

    

