Teen dies in crash on the way to school in Camas

The crash happened less than a mile away from Camas High School.

CAMAS, Wash. — A teenage boy died in a crash while being driven to school Tuesday morning in Camas, the Clark County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies said a vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a fence and into a home at Southeast Norse Road and 280th Court, less than a mile away from Camas High School.

One of the passengers was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All the occupants of the vehicle were juveniles, but it's unclear how many there were. No one inside the home was injured

The sheriff's office has yet to confirm if weather played a factor in this crash.