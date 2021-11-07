Two Multnomah deputies injured breaking up fight, one knocked unconscious

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Two Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured, with one being rendered unconscious, while attempting to break up a drunken fight on Saturday.



According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fight that broke out in the parking lot of McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale. The original report said there were roughly four men and three women who were very drunk, refusing to leave the property, fighting and were threatening security.



A deputy arrived to break up the fight, he was hit multiple times in the face and was knocked unconscious. The fight continued as additional deputies made it to the scene. Eventually, two people were arrested and a third was issued criminal citations.



The injured deputy was brought to the hospital with head injuries and was released. A second deputy had minor injuries on their hands and arms and was treated at the scene.