Gresham police looking for information on 2nd Street Bar shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — A shooting at 2nd St. Bar in Gresham left a bouncer injured and police are looking for information to help identify the shooting suspect(s). According to a release from Gresham police, officers responded to 2nd Street Bar late Saturday night to find a bouncer with a bullet graze injury to his head. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives believe there was some sort of issue between several people at the bar that led to the shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or surrounding events to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.