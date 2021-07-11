Oregon state police asking for help in identifying fatal hit and run suspect vehicle

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect car in a hit and run case.



At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oregon State Troopers (OSP) responded to a hit and run crash on Highway 551 near milepost 2 where an injured bicyclist was found. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.



Evidence and investigation suggest that the cyclist was traveling north and was on the shoulder when they were struck by the car. The car is believed to be a white 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca with damage to its front passenger side. Police said there would be damage to the car’s front passenger headlight and side mirror.