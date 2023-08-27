Trucks fall into the Columbia River near Biggs Junction, prompting Monday closure of I-84

Interstate 84 westbound will close near Biggs Junction on Monday morning to remove two semi-trucks that state police said crashed and landed in the Columbia River.

BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — Two semi-trucks crashed off Interstate 84 and landed in the Columbia River over the weekend, according to Oregon State Police. The two incidents happened a few hours apart but both took place at the same location near Biggs Junction.

The first truck was hauling two trailers and crashed just before 9:00 p.m. Friday when the driver hit an abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the freeway, smashing through the guardrail and plunging into the river. The driver was able to swim to shore and was not injured, according to the Sherman County Sheriff's Office.

The second truck crashed just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday as emergency responders were on scene for the first crash. A semi with two fuel tanker trailers in tow struck an Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle, slid off the freeway and crashed into the river next to the first two trailers. Investigators said the driver likely fell asleep before the crash. The sheriff's office said the tanks were empty.

The ODOT vehicle had its emergency lights on and was not occupied. The second truck driver was also uninjured, police said.

Trucks crash into the Columbia River near Biggs Junction 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

I-84 westbound will be closed from Biggs Junction to Celilo on Monday at 7:00 a.m. for at least a few hours to recover the vehicles, ODOT said. The length of the closure will depend on how complex the recovery operation turns out to be. Crews will use special equipment including a large crane to remove the trucks from the river on Monday.

DETOUR