1 person killed in hit-and-run on I-84

An Oregon State Police trooper found the pedestrian dead on the westbound lanes of the interstate, west of Biggs Junction.
BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 84, west of Biggs Junction, early Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper found the pedestrian dead on the westbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 89. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle hit the pedestrian, who has not been identified, sometime between 4 a.m. to 5:20 a.m. Troopers located a vehicle in the area belonging to the pedestrian.

A stretch of westbound I-84, about eight miles west of Biggs Junction, was closed for several hours while police investigated. The interstate has since reopened.

OSP asks anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run crash, or anyone who traveled through the area and hit what they thought could be an animal, to call 1-800-442-0776 and reference case number SP22-217109. 

Oregon State Police released a photo of the pedestrian's car, which was found in the area of the crash on I-84 near Biggs Junction on Aug. 19.

