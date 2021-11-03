Where does my Arts Tax money go?

The bulk of 2019's Arts Taxes went to PPS to help hire arts teachers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Every year in early spring, KGW gets a barrage of emails from viewers asking what the point of Portland's annual $35 Arts Tax is, and where that money goes.

The Arts Tax was a ballot measure approved by voters in the November 2012 election and is meant to provide funding to arts education and grants to nonprofits.

Most of the money is split among 6 school districts and charter schools in Portland. The majority of the money always goes to Portland Public Schools as it's the biggest school district in our city.

The funds collected in tax year 2019 totaled $9,915,000. In comparison to previous years, the city collected about $1.5 million less, which, at least partially, can be contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those 2019 funds, a little more than $7M went to schools. Here's how those funds break down by school districts:

Centennial School District: $610,000

David Douglass School District: $904,000

Parkrose School District: $271,000

Portland Public Schools: $4,831,000

Reynolds School District: $358,000

Riverdale Schools: $43,000

If you're interested in exploring those numbers more, the city provides a line-by-line breakdown of the Arts Tax disbursement since 2013.

Most often, schools are using these funds to pay the salaries of dance, music, theater and visual arts teachers.

According to a report from the city's independent committee tasked with overseeing the Arts Tax, Portland Public Schools reported they were able to employ 114 arts teachers during the 2018-2019 school year, as compared to just 31 before the Arts Tax went into effect.

Another portion, about $200,000 of those Arts Tax funds from 2019, went to the Regional Arts and Culture Council (RACC). In years past, the RACC received anywhere between $2,200 to $3,800 to disburse to various organizations around the city, like the Portland Art Museum or The Portland Ballet.

But starting with tax year 2019, the RACC pivoted those funds and grants toward underrepresented communities and smaller, diverse non-profits.

Now, the $35 payment for the Arts Tax is due on April 15, 2021. Last year, it was delayed by several months, in congruence with state and federal tax deadlines being delayed. This year, those deadlines have not been extended.

However, the city tells KGW they will "exercise leniency" for Portlanders who file for waiver requests online. The circumstances "beyond a taxpayer's control" that cause the failure or delay of an Arts Tax payment include:

Death or serious illness of the tax filer or a member of the tax filer's immediate family

Destruction by fire, a natural disaster, or other casualty of the tax filer's home, place of business, or records needed to prepare the returns.