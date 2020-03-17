RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The ilani casino and resort will close starting Tuesday and remain shut through the end of March.

"It is apparent that the correct response to this public health crisis is to do our part in slowing its progression," said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, in a statement Monday night.

The casino, located near Ridgefield, will continue to pay its workers, Fox-LaRose said. They will receive their benefits as well.

Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open and will introduce full service at the pumps beginning on Friday.

"A limited number of employees and management will remain onsite to secure and maintain the facility," said Fox-LaRose. "We will continue to watch for new information and guidance from public health authorities and ilani plans to reopen on April 1."

Both Washington and Oregon have announced bar and restaurant closures and limited gatherings to stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

