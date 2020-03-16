PORTLAND, Ore. — During a conference call with the media Monday morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she hasn't decided yet whether she'll enact a curfew on restaurants and bars.

The governor first mentioned the possibility of a curfew during a conversation with reporters on Sunday night.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS

Brown said she spoke about the topic Sunday night with elected officials across the state.

"One of the things I learned, particularly in rural communities, is that restaurants are key providers of meals for the elderly and vulnerable, and I'm taking those concerns seriously," Brown said.

The governor said she's still considering options and will announce something soon.

"As I'm watching regions of the world shut down, I'm thinking of how something like this can impact Oregonians across the state," she said. "I'm working on it right now. I'm thinking about it. I expect to be announcing something soon."

RELATED: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighs curfew on restaurants and bars; decision expected Monday

The governor said she participated in a call with the White House on Monday and received an update on testing capacity. She said she was told private labs will have the capacity to do 1 million tests this week, 2 million tests next week and 5 million the week after that.

"That's a good thing," Brown said.

Brown said she'll be making a major announcement Monday afternoon about the state's hospital capacity.

The governor said it's important for residents of the state to recognize that this is only the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Oregon. She said there is no vaccine or medicine to treat COVID-19 at this time, which makes measures like social distancing that much more important.

"This is just the beginning and we have to support each other. A lot of the specific policies I have announced and will soon announce are gravely important," Brown said.

RELATED: What's 'flatten the curve' and what does it have to do with minimizing the growth of the coronavirus?

The governor said people who are young and healthy still have a responsibility to care for others through social distancing, so they don't spread it to vulnerable members of the population.

"You may feel like it's not touching your life yet, but it will soon. This is a matter of life and death for others," she said.

The governor also advised people who have a fever and cough to self isolate and socially distance themselves from others.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers