CAMAS, Wash — Camas police say a 14-year-old boy drowned in Lacamas Lake Tuesday night.

The boy was identified as Anthony Huynh, of Vancouver. A medical examiner determined his cause of death was drowning.

He had been jumping off a footbridge and swimming with friends when they noticed he was missing.

Friends weren't sure if he had left the scene or if he had gone underwater. They searched for him for about an hour, then called 911.

A dive team quickly found the teen's body in the water, not far from where the group had been gathered.

